Eight people travelling in a Toyota Avanza died on the N2 near Mandeni on Friday morning. Picture: DOT

The KZN MEC of Transport Siboniso Duma has sent his deepest condolences to the families of the eight people killed in a horror crash on Friday morning.

The accident took place on the N2 highway near Mandeni.

A Toyota Avanza had eight passengers, seven of whom were teenagers.

All seven children and the driver died on scene.

KZN MEC of Transport Siboniso Duma at the accident scene. Picture: DOT

It is understood that the Avanza and a truck, that was travelling in the opposite direction, collided head-on.

The driver of the truck was rushed to hospital in what paramedics described as critical condition.

The truck had come to rest down an embankment.

Authorities inspect the horror scene. Picture: DOT

Speaking from the scene, the KZN MEC of Transport Siboniso Duma said: “Another dark cloud is hanging over KwaZulu-Natal after yet another horrific accident on our roads.

“Our hearts are with the families and relatives of 8 victims of the horrific road accident between Bridges 17 and 19 on the N2 Mandeni.”

The truck landed down an embankment. Picture: DOT

He said at this stage they had received reports that the driver of a 7-seater light motor vehicle lost control of his car.

“The car went over to the other lane and collided with a truck, causing it to veer off the road and overturn.

“What saddens us is that the victims of the road accident include young people with a brighter future.”

Family members gathered at the accident scene, one man said he had lost three of his siblings.

