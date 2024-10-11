Nurse attacked in her home at Thohoyandou, robbed of money, television set and cellphones

The nurse was sleeping in her home when she was awoken by armed intruders who demanded money. File Picture

Police at Thohoyandou, in Limpopo, are investigating a house robbery incident where a medical nurse, aged 57, was attacked in her home in Muraga village.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night, according to provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

The woman was asleep in her home when unknown intruders entered her bedroom, awakening her with a flash light.

“They threatened her with violence if she did not provide cash, subsequently ransacking her bedroom and searching her vehicle. The suspects stole an undisclosed amount of cash, a smart television, cellphones, and a backup electric battery,” said Ledwaba.

Police said investigations are ongoing, and a manhunt for the suspects has been initiated.

“Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact the investigating officer, Sergeant Takalani Joyce Ravele on 079 135 5249, call Crime Stop at 08600 10111, or reach out to the nearest police station. Information can also be reported via My SAPS App,” Ledwaba appealed.

Last year, IOL reported that a nurse was brutally assaulted and hijacked in Tshitatini, outside Thohoyandou in Limpopo. The 49-year-old healthcare worker was attacked during a hijacking.

"According to the information, the victim had gone to the fields at Tshififi near Mutshindudi River driving her Nissan bakkie motor vehicle. Later at about 7pm she was discovered by a passer-by on the side of the road, unconscious and brutally assaulted with both hands tied," Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said at the time.

He said the police were alerted about the incident and immediately started with initial investigations.

The medical emergency services also responded quickly to the scene and the victim was taken to hospital for medical treatment.

