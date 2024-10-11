A 43-year-old foreign national nabbed by the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as the Hawks) is facing an array of charges including fraud, corruption and being illegally in the country, after he was found with marriage certificates and other documents.

Akhatar Rajjab, 43, was arrested by the Hawks and appeared in Gqeberha New Law court this week. He has been remanded in custody and expected to make a bid for bail next week.

The Hawks said Rajjab was arrested following an intelligence-driven operation.

“It is alleged that the complainant, who happened to be an official from the Department of Home Affairs, received information about a foreign national who was reportedly issuing fraudulent bank statements, police certificates and radiology reports in order to renew permits,” said Eastern Cape Hawks spokesperson Warrant-Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana.

He said an intelligence-driven operation was conducted where Rajjab was followed and approached at the Moffatt Main Shopping Centre in Gqeberha as he was about to enter his car.

“The official asked to search the vehicle and allgedly found vehicle passports, visa application files containing fraudulent documents, 80 original marriage certificates, blank Home Affairs forms, 85 passports reportedly belonging to foreign nationals from different countries, blank police affidavits, six lawyers stamps and a commissioner of oath stamp,” police said.

The Hawks said in his possession cash to the value of over R42 000 and US dollars. The vehicle was also seized for further investigation.”

Investigations continue.

IOL News