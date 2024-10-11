LOOK: Toyota Hilux carrying dagga worth R5 million stopped by police

North West police arrested two suspects after they were found driving a Toyota Hilux, which was allegedly carrying dagga with an estimated street value of R5 million. Picture: Supplied/SAPS

North West police arrested two suspects after they were found driving a Toyota Hilux which was allegedly carrying dagga with an estimated street value of R5 million.

The suspects was busted during a stop-and-search operation in Ikageng, Potchefstroom.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone, said the suspects, Asiphe Nomde, 32, and Mncedisi Mthunzini ,41, were released on a warning following their appearance at the Potchefstroom Magistrates’ Court.

Mokgwabone said they are expected back in court on November 26, 2024.

In a similar matter, in Mpumalanga, police seized dagga worth R4.7 million on the N12 in Delmas.

Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli, said the dagga was found in a truck travelling from Eswatini towards Johannesburg and was intercepted on the N12 freeway just before the Dryden off ramp.

“During the initial search, nothing out of the ordinary was noticed, however, members kept on smelling a strong odour of dagga. The truck was then escorted to Delmas police station where a K9 narcotic dog was used to do a further search,” said Mdhluli.

Mdhluli said police found dagga hidden in a compartment at the back and 63 balls of dagga were found wrapped in brown sellotape.

Police have recovered dagga hidden in a concealed section in a truck travelling from Eswatini to Gauteng. Picture: SAPS

He said a 30-year-old man from Eswatini was arrested.

“The weight of the dagga was recorded to be 1180 kilograms with a street value of about R 4.7 million,” he added.

Mdhluli said the suspect is expected to appear in court soon.

