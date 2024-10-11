Limpopo policewoman accused of killing six people for R10million insurance payout due in court

A Limpopo cop accused of killing six people for insurance payout is expected in court on Friday morning. Picture: SAPS

A Limpopo policewoman, arrested on allegations of murder and insurance fraud amounting to R10million, is expected to line up in the dock on Friday morning.

The South African Police Services (SAPS) Sergeant was arrested at her place of work on Thursday morning following an intense investigation.

Police said she is expected to make her first appearance in the Polokwane District Court and she is facing six counts of murder and 17 counts of fraud.

National police spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, said according to investigations, the cop started her killing spree in 2019.

“Her victims were known to her and were from destitute and disadvantaged background and some were disabled or mentally challenged.”

Mathe said the modus operandi included that she would take out life policy and funeral covers on their behalf and she would be the beneficiary.

“She is currently linked to about six insurance related-murders and evidence shows she has pocketed at least R10 million.”

Mathe said following months of investigation, the investigating team obtained a warrant of arrest.

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu said: “I must strongly condemn, in the clearest possible terms, any acts of corruption, criminality or betrayal by members of the police service.”

In a similar story Rosemary Ndlovu, a former policewoman, who orchestrated the deaths of loved ones to cash in on insurance policies is currently serving six life sentences.

She was sentenced in 2021.

However she is back in court on allegations she helped killed her friend’s ex-husband.

