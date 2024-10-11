Limpopo cop, accused of preying on the poor and disabled in her R10million insurance fraud scheme, to remain in jail

Sergeant Rachel Shokane Kutumela appeared in the Polowane Regional Court on Friday. Picture: Screenshot

A 33-year-old South African Police Services (SAPS) Sergeant accused of murder and fraud in an elaborate murder for money scheme, made her first appearance in a Polokwane court on Friday morning.

Sergeant Rachel Shokane Kutumela faces a total of 19 charges - which include six counts of murder, 12 counts of fraud and defeating the ends of justice.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in Limpopo said Kutumela was stationed at Senwabarwana police station.

The police officer who had her face covered with a mask when she entered the court room, was asked to remove the mask.

She is accused of killing at least six people for insurance payouts, amounting to a staggering R10million.

Police said the accused is alleged to started her “killing spree” in 2019.

“Her victims were known to her and were from destitute and disadvantaged backgrounds, and some were disabled or mentally challenged,” said police spokesperson national police spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, following the arrest on Thursday morning.

The cop was arrested at her place of work after a warrant was issued.

In court on Friday morning the State alleged that the murders were pre-meditated or pre-planned.

NPA spokesperson, Mashudu Malabi Dzhangi, said it is alleged that Sergeant Kutumela fraudulently took out life and funeral insurance for the various victims and has since claimed R10 million as a sole beneficiary from various service providers including ABSA, Standard Bank, Capitec, Hollard, Assupol, Old Mutual, Onelife and Clientele.

The incidents began in 2019, when the insured persons would be found dead, and their bodies dumped in different areas.

“In one incident, a woman was burnt in her shack and another, a man who was disabled was also discovered drowned in a dam.”

The matter was adjourned to October 18, 2024 for bail consideration.

The NPA said more arrests are imminent.

IOL News