Update: Seven high school learners and driver killed in N2 horror crash

Seven of the eight victims who lost their lives in the N2 horror crash on Friday morning were high school learners.

The accident took place near Mandeni and the N2 highway has been closed in both directions to traffic.

It is understood an Toyota Avanza had been transporting the children when they collided head on into a truck travelling in the opposite direction.

The driver is believed to have also lost his life.

According to Samantha Meyrick from IPSS Medical Rescue they arrived on scene to find total carnage.

“There was a horrific head-on collision between a vehicle carrying children and a truck.”

She said so far eight people have been confirmed dead, six are high school children.

The critically injured patient is the truck driver.

“SAPS Search and Rescue are on scene, they have not confirmed if all occupants of the light motor vehicle are accounted for.”

The KZN MEC of Transport Siboniso Duma is making his way to the scene.

*This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is received.