DA Chief Whip Nhlalayenza Ndlovu’s alleged killer remanded in custody

The man accused of killing Democratic Alliance Chief Whip in uMngeni, Nhlalayenza Ndlovu, has been remanded in custody following his court appearance.

The accused appeared in the Howick Magistrate's Court on Friday and is due back in court on November 8 for a formal bail application.

"The DA is expecting the South African Police Service task team to announce more arrests as the accused was only one of a collective who pulled off this assassination of Nhlalayenza.

"In fact, evidence indicates that the accused did not pull the trigger. We are also appealing to the police to ensure that the accused is not harmed, KZN has a dreadful reputation of witnesses and those accused of crimes being eliminated," said DA leader in KwaZulu-Natal, Francois Rodgers.

“We are gravely concerned about the secrecy surrounding the investigation. Attempts by our independent task team to engage with the Special Task team appointed by President Ramaphosa and our specialized investigators have been ignored,” Rodgers added.

The 31-year-old man was arrested one week ago.

IOL previously reported that Ndlovu was shot dead in front of his family in December 2023.

He held the position of Chief Whip of the uMngeni Municipal Council.

