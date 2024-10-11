Cops set record straight on N3 crash that claimed life of KZN woman

Madhumathie Bunwarie was killed when a battery crashed through the windscreen of the car that she was travelling in. Picture: Supplied

Westville police say a fatal road incident that claimed the life of Pietermaritzburg woman last month, was as a result of an earlier car accident and not because a car battery was flung from an overhead bridge.

Initial reports claimed that Madhumathie Bunwarie, was killed when a car battery was thrown from a bridge over the N3.

However, Westville police spokesperson, Captain Elizabeth Squires, said this was not the case. She said investigations have revealed that a battery from an earlier car accident crashed through the vehicle that Bunwarie was travelling in.

She said a case of culpable homicide was opened at the Westville police station on September 29 following an incident on the N3, near the Pavilion shopping centre.

"A family was travelling home from a family funeral and it was alleged that a battery was thrown from the bridge hitting the 61-year-old female who died from her injuries,“ Squires said.

She explained that Westville detective, Sergeant M Zulu was able to gather information through various channels and a witness contacted him to inform him of what he had seen.

"The witness indicated that he was travelling in the same direction but was in front of the family. The witness said a serious accident had just occurred on the opposite side of the road, due to the impact of the accident the battery was flown from the vehicle narrowly missing the witness but unfortunately hit the car behind him,“ Squires said.

Bunwarie, as reported by IOL, was travelling back to PMB following a funeral in Durban.

IOL News