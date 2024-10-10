Qumbu mass shooting: Man in court for murder of six community patrollers

A 33-year-old man appeared in the Qumbu Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday following a fatal shooting that claimed the lives of six community patrollers.

Police said the accused’s identity is being withheld due to the nature of the investigation at this stage.

The man will face charges that include six counts of murder and four counts of attempted murder.

He has been remanded in police custody and the matter will be heard on October 16, 2024 for bail consideration.

Police said the court ordered that the identity of the accused be withheld due to the nature of the investigation.

The shooting incident on October 6, 2024, took place at Lugongozo Junior Secondary School in Tina Falls near Qumbu.

It is alleged just before 11pm, a group of at least eight men, who were armed with rifles and handguns opened fire on a group of community patrollers.

At the time Eastern Cape police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said it is alleged the patrollers were at a local school, and were preparing for their evening patrols when they were attacked.

“Six people succumbed to their injuries, and four victims were rushed to the nearest hospital.”

The motive for the shootings have not been revealed.

Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene said they were concerned that those who are working and assisting the police are being targeted and attacked.

“We will do our best to ensure that those who were behind this mass shooting are apprehended.”

She wished those in hospital a speedy recovery.