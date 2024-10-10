Killing spree: Limpopo cop accused of killing atleast six people for R10million insurance

A Limpopo police woman has been arrested on allegations she killed atleast six people to benefit from insurance policies. Picture: SAPS

A Limpopo police officer has been arrested in connection on allegations of insurance fraud.

The officer who holds the rank of Sergeant within the South African Police Services (SAPS) was arrested on Thursday morning.

National police spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, said the on-duty Sergeant was arrested on allegations that she was fraudulently benefiting from funeral, accidental and life policy covers from various banks and insurance companies.

“According to investigations, she (allegedly) started her killing spree in 2019.

“Her victims were known to her and were from destitute and disadvantaged background and some were disabled or mentally challenged.”

Mathe said the modus operandi included that she would take out life policy and funeral covers on their behalf and she would be the beneficiary.

“She is currently linked to about six insurance related murders and evidence shows she has pocketed at least R10 million.”

Mathe said following months of investigation, the investigating team obtained a warrant of arrest.

“The warrant was executed at the police station where was arrested.

Police Minister General Fannie Masemola says the involvement "of our own" on such heinous crimes is a disgrace.

“As a police officer you are entrusted with the safety and security of communities. For a police officer entrusted with such a great responsibility to be involved in such acts is an absolute disgrace. She abused her powers by insuring those that trusted her. This must send a strong warning to all involved that the long arm of the law will find you and catch you.”

The Sergeant is expected to appear in the Polokwane District Court on Friday facing six counts of murder and 17 counts of fraud.

IOL News