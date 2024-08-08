Four Northern Cape men found guilty of kidnapping a man and stealing his groceries

Six years after a Northern Cape man was kidnapped while giving four men a lift, they were found guilty of their crimes. Picture: File image

Four men who kidnapped a man who had given them a lift and then robbed him of his items, including his groceries were convicted this week.

The Kuruman Regional Court convicted Loopang Molaolwa, 34, Mothusi Maele, 39, Herbert Obiditse, 28, and Kagisho Masala, 22, on counts of aggravated robbery and kidnapping.

According to the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as the Hawks) during June 2018, the complainant was approached by the accused requesting a lift.

“He gave them a lift and while driving he was instructed to stop the vehicle,” Warrant Officer Nomthandazo Mnisi.

“The victim initially refused to stop but then realised that the passenger sitting behind the driver’s seat was armed forcing him to stop.”

Mnisi said the victim was assaulted and forced into the back of his vehicle.

“They drove with him to the veld where they forcefully took his bank card and they later tied him against a tree with his shoe laces and his belt. He managed to free himself and went to look for assistance.”

Mnisi said accompanied by police the complainant went to Grand Hotel and found three of the accused in his vehicle.

“The fourth accused was inside the hotel.”

He said police managed to recover the complainant's vehicle, cellphone, car radio, speakers and groceries.

The Hawks said sentencing proceedings four the four accused would begin in September.

IOL News