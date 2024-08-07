Two robbers shot dead, one escaped crime scene with gunshot wound in North West

Two alleged robbers were shot dead in North West province, while their accomplice who was shot on the leg fled the scene and is wanted by police. File Picture: Phill Magakoe

Two alleged robbers were shot dead, and a third one was wounded on his leg when private security officers intervened during a robbery incident in North West province.

Colonel Adéle Myburgh, provincial police spokesperson in North West, said the shot men were involved in different acts of robbery on Sunday evening, in Phokeng.

In the first robbery incident, Myburgh said a tavern owner and four customers were inside a tavern, when they were overpowered by three armed men, who initially pretended to be customers.

“The 48-year-old (tavern) owner was shot on his hand by one of the suspects and also stabbed on the chest. The suspects allegedly grabbed the cash register, liquor, cellular phones, and a sound system before fleeing the scene,” she said.

The four customers were not injured during this incident. The owner of the tavern was taken to a local clinic where he was treated and discharged the same night.

“In the meanwhile, a local security company, who reacted to the neighbours call for help, allegedly rushed to the scene and a short while later spotted the suspects' vehicle; a white Toyota bakkie at another tavern in Robega Village,” said Myburgh.

“When the trio that was allegedly in the process of robbing the second tavern, they started shooting when they saw the security vehicles, but security officers returned fire,” she said.

“As a result, two suspects were fatally wounded and the third suspect, who was wounded in his leg, fled from the scene.”

Two alleged robbers were shot dead in North West province, while their accomplice who was shot on the leg fled the scene and is wanted by police. File Picture: Phill Magakoe

Police have confiscated liquor, cellular phones, a cash register, and a sound system found in the back of the bakkie, suspected to have been robbed at the tavern in Rasimone village.

Initial police investigations also revealed that the Toyota bakkie was hijacked during a business robbery the previous day, on Saturday, in Luka Village.

“Anyone with information that can assist the police in identifying the wounded suspect who fled from the scene is requested to call the investigating officer, Sergeant Thabiso Sefora on 060 987 5578/082 375 4184. SAPS Crime Stop can be called on 08600 10111. Anonymous tip-offs can also be shared via the My SAPS app from one's smartphone,” said Myburgh.

Meanwhile, provincial police commissioner in North West, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena has saluted the security company officials for their “quick reaction” which disrupted the second robbery.

Kwena said police cannot combat crime without the assistance of community members, “who should be the eyes and ears of the police”.

IOL