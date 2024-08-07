Two dead in Kenilworth shooting

Two men were gunned down while travelling in their vehicle. Picture: Supplied

A shooting incident in Kenilworth, Cape Town, on Wednesday has left residents traumatised.

Two people in a white Toyota Yaris were shot and killed by unknown gunmen along Rosmead Avenue, between the Spar Centre and Kenilworth Road.

Emergency services arrived at the scene promptly, and pictures of the crime scene quickly spread on social media.

Videos showing the two men riddled with bullets were also shared widely..

In one of the videos, a woman can be heard wailing and screaming at the scene as motorists slow down to try and catch a glimpse of what happened.

According to the Life EMS Emergency Medical Service Facebook page, their personnel confirmed that two people had died at the scene, while a third person sustained moderate injuries.

It is unclear at this stage if more people were inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

There has been speculation that the shooting incident is linked to gang activity, however, authorities are yet to confirm these allegations.

IOL has learned that the men are believed to be from Hanover Park with a significant ranking in the Ghetto gang.

The motive for the shooting is not known at this stage.

Police did not respond to inquiries by the time of publishing.

This is a developing story.

[email protected]

IOL