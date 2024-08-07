Three City Power staff and buddies bust for copper theft worth R20,000

Three City Power employee attached to the Reuven Service Delivery Centre among group of five people arrested for stealing copper materials. Picture: INSLA

Three City Power employees from the Reuven Service Delivery Centre were nabbed along with two other people for stealing R20,000 worth of copper materials from its Johannesburg offices.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said the five suspects, aged 32 to 49, were arrested on August 4, after a sting operation by Security Risk Management and law enforcement agencies.

Mangena said the team received a tip-off about suspicious activity at City Power’s offices, that led to a swift response and the arrest of the suspects.

“During the course of the arrest, one suspect, who is among three City Power employees, fled from the scene. He was apprehended on Monday, August 5.”

He said all the suspects face charges of theft after they were caught in possession of stolen copper brazing rods taken from City Power's premises.

“The total estimated value of the stolen items is R20,000.”

Mangena said these arrests highlight the utility’s commitment to tackling theft and vandalism, particularly when it involves its own employees.

“In our assessment, we discovered that the challenge of copper cable theft and vandalism is in part, enabled by those who are working within the organisation.

“In response to that, City Power tightened its internal control measures and introduced further security initiatives to make sure that internal collaborators are nabbed and forced to face the music for their involvement in this crime.”

Mangena stated that in the past year, 132 people were arrested on charges related to theft and vandalism, including several City Power employees.

“In that period, 19 people were convicted to a cumulative prison sentence of 163 years combined. Part of that prison sentence (48 years) was wholly suspended.”

He said the utility has suffered substantial losses from cable theft and vandalism, with the previous financial year alone costing over R160 million. In the 2022 and 2023 financial year, the loss amounted to R113 million.

“In addition to the financial losses, this crime, which often results in lengthier power outages, also impacts the entity's ability to provide electricity supply in a sustainable manner that supports the economic and social developmental objectives of the city.”

He said the arrests highlight their dedication to fighting illegal activities and holding accountable those who undermine the integrity of their operations.

“We will continue to pursue all those who are involved in corruption and theft within our ranks and ensure that they are brought to justice,“ said Mangena.

