‘The pastor leads an important institution’: Ekurhuleni mayor appeals for calm as pastor Mboro appears in court

Executive mayor of the City of Ekurhuleni, Nkosindiphile Xhakaza on Wednesday called for calm ahead of the court appearance of popular self-proclaimed prophet, pastor Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng and four other suspects on charges of violence.

The five are expected to appear before the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, to answer charges of violence and intimidation after viral scenes which erupted at the Matsediso Primary School in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni.

The Star reported that the five accused people, including Motsoeneng, are facing a variety of charges, including assault, handling a firearm recklessly that could endanger lives and property, rendering security services while not registered, malicious damage to property, assault and intimidation.

In an interview with broadcaster Newzroom Afrika on Wednesday morning, mayor Xhakaza said he was disappointed with the incidents of violence.

“We were shocked, and really we are calling for calm because the pastor is a leader of a church – a very important institution in our society. A lot is affected out of our churches and church leadership,” said Xhakaza.

Executive Mayor of Ekurhuleni, Dr Nkosindiphile Xhakaza. File Picture: Jonisayi Maromo/IOL

“We were very disappointed because our society expects schools to be a place of learning, but importantly to be a place of safety. Even if there is family issues, there are better ways and better, established mechanisms to resolve them. We are really disappointed and we are with the teachers, with the school governing body and the learners.

“We are very happy with how the Department of Education has swiftly responded by making sure that they are available and they do provide the necessary intervention,” said the mayor.

Incredible Happenings church leader, pastor Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng. File Picture: Jonisayi Maromo/IOL

The violent incident which played out in the school premises was reportedly linked to a family dispute involving the custody of Motsoeneng’s grandchildren.

The mother of the children apparently died in April, leading to a dispute between the paternal and maternal sides of the family. The pastor who leads the Incredible Happenings Church entered the school premises on Monday accompanied by two men wielding a panga and a rifle.

During a fierce altercation, teaching staff attempted to keep the learners from the three, however, they managed to drag them out of the school, while the minors cried hysterically.

Pastor Mboro's Incredible Happenings Church was burned to ashes by disgruntled community members. Picture: Christoper Buda

Angry community members and learners have destroyed Motsoeneng’s church premises in an inferno. The large white marquee where members of Motsoeneng’s Incredible Happenings Church used to gather for weekly services was razed to the ground in an arson attack involving learners from different schools.

IOL