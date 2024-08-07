Teen in court after balaclava-clad men on horses stone Eastern Cape grandmother to death

A teenager has appeared in court for the murder of his grandmother. Police are searching for the remaining suspects. Picture: Pixabay

A 16-year-old boy has appeared in court for the murder of his grandmother, who was stoned to death at the weekend.

Police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said the boy was arrested on Sunday, following a thorough police investigation.

"The arrest comes after an 83-year-old woman from the Mazizini area in Tsolo was murdered, allegedly by two male balaclava-wearing suspects on horseback," she said.

Mawisa explained that the grandson told the neighbours about the incident and they contacted the police.

He was then arrested and has since appeared in court.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) Luxulo Tyali, the teen is expected back in court on Thursday.

"The case will be in court tomorrow for a probation officer's report and inquiry because the accused is a minor. The report and subsequent inquiry will determine if he is released on bail," she said.

Action Society has called for society to protect its elderly.

The advocacy group said the country's elderly are being targeted and this cannot be allowed to become the norm in South Africa.

Referring to a case where a Langa grandmother was attacked by her grandson, the group said it is the duty of all South Africans to protect the elderly people in their lives.

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has also condemned the recent spate of attacks on the elderly.

"Despite legal protections, older persons face various challenges as a vulnerable group with unique and differing needs.

"It is distressing that older persons are experiencing abuse from individuals in their communities who should be providing support and protection," the SAHRC said.

The commission further emphasised the importance of the Older Persons Amendment Bill, which seeks to safeguard the rights and welfare of older persons comprehensively.

