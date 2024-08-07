Ransom demand made for Gqeberha woman kidnapped in front of her husband

Rajathi Gnanaraj has been kidnapped, and her captors have made a ransom demand. Picture: Supplied

A ransom demand has been made for Gqeberha woman, Rajathi Gnanaraj, who was kidnapped on Friday.

The Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as the Hawks) confirmed that a ransom demand had been made.

The amount is unknown.

Eastern Cape Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Avele Fumba said due to the sensitive nature of the investigation, “we can not share more details at this time”.

The search for 41-year-old Gnanaraj has entered day five.

Police say she was kidnapped on the evening of August 2, 2024 outside her workplace in Deal Party, Gqeberha.

According to Eastern Cape police spokesperson, Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg, it is alleged that at approximately 6pm, Gnanaraj and her husband were in their vehicle in Old Grahamstown Road, Deal Party, when gunmen approached their car.

“Approximately seven armed suspects approached their vehicle, and when the victim refused to open her door, the suspects smashed the window.

“The suspects pulled the victim from her vehicle into a silver Toyota Corolla and drove off in the direction of New Brighton.”

Similarly a prominent Gqeberha businessman Calvin Naidoo, 51, was rescued a few days after his brazen kidnapping.

The incident also took place outside his place of work where balaclava-clad criminals pushed him off the road.

There has been a spate of kidnapping incidents in recent weeks.

The national Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu praised police for their efforts.

IOL News