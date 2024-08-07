Panga wielding Pastor Mboro and co-accused appear in court but will spend the next week behind bars

Pastor Paseka Mboro Motsoeneng and his co-accused appeared in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court after his panga-wielding foray at a primary school in Katlehong. Photo:Screenshot/Newslive SA

Paseka Motsoeneng, also know as Pastor Mboro, made his first appearance in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday after he forcefully took his two grandchildren from the Matshidiso Primary School in Katlehong, south-east of Johannesburg, wielding a panga.

The incident, captured on cellphone footage went viral on social media and led to his tent church being razed to the ground the following day.

Pastor Mboro, who is a charismatic preacher, his son Vincent Revival Motsoeneng, 27, and bodyguard Clement Camillot Baloyi, 43 appeared in court but were not asked to plead. The were remanded in custody pending a bail hearing scheduled for August 16.

The trio are facing a variety of charges, including assault, handling a firearm recklessly that could endanger lives and property, rendering security services while not registered, malicious damage to property, assault and intimidation.

The charges emanate from an incident which happened on Monday after Pastor Mboro went to the school and threatened teachers by violently waving his machete while his bodyguard was armed with a rifle.

The self-proclaimed prophet together with his son and bodyguard, stormed the school premises and left with two boy grandchildren.

One of the children is in Grade RR and the other is in Grade two.

The mother of the children apparently died in April, leading to a dispute between the paternal and maternal sides of the family over the custody of the children.

During a fierce altercation, teaching staff attempted to keep the learners from the three men who however managed to drag the hysterical children out of the school armed with a rifle and a machete.

Following the incident, angry community members and learners torched the Incredible Happenings Church premises.

The large white marquee was razed to the ground.

[email protected]

IOL News