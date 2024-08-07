North West principal, circuit manager in court for corruption

The duo took bribes for teaching posts. Picture: Pixabay

A principal and education circuit manager from the North West appeared in the Ventersdorp Magistrate’s Court on five counts of corruption.

Principal Lydia Masiu, 53, and circuit manager, Petrus Mokobe, 63, were arrested by members of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as Hawks) on Monday, August 5.

The provincial spokesperson for the Hawks, Lieutenant Colonel Tinyiko Mathebula said the arrest follows an investigation into allegations of corruption in the appointment of school teachers in Ventersdorp.

“Investigations revealed that Masiu, the school principal in Ventersdorp, and Mokobe, the circuit manager in Ventersdorp, allegedly solicited gratification from the complainants in exchange for teacher posts in the local schools,” Mathebula said.

“The complainants reportedly paid the accused R15,000 in installments. Following an investigation, a warrant of arrest was issued against the pair and executed.”

The duo made a brief appearance in court on Tuesday and were each granted bail of R8,000.

The case against Masiu and Mokobe has been postponed until September 6, 2024, for further investigation.

The head of the Hawks in the North West, Major General Patrick Mbotho, and the Director of Public Prosecutions in North West, Dr Rachel Makhari lauded the sterling work of the investigation and prosecution team.

They have vowed to continue collaborating in the fight against corruption in the province.

[email protected]

IOL