Man who had been raping his niece since she was seven-years-old jailed

A rapist from KwaZulu-Natal has been sentenced by the Nkandla Regional Court to three life terms for continuously raping his niece.

The 43-year-old man was convicted for the rapes which took place on separate occasions.

The name of the rapist is being withheld to protect the identity of the girl who is a minor.

The court heard the uncle and niece lived in the same house and he started raping her in 2013 when she was only seven-years-old.

It was revealed the girl did not disclose what was happening to her because her uncle threatened her with a knife.

The girl eventually confided in her aunt, who in turn told her mother about what had been happening to her. The matter was reported to the police and the uncle was subsequently arrested.

In court, State prosecutor Philile Shilenge led the testimonies of the girl and her aunt as well as other family members.

The medical doctor who examined the girl also testified and gave evidence pertaining to the contents of the J88 form which formed part of the State’s case.

A victim impact statement compiled by the girl which was facilitated by the Court Preparation Officer was submitted to the court.

In her statement, the girl expressed how her uncle had ruined her life and she now fears men. She said it was his duty to protect her, instead he took advantage of her.

The court sentenced the uncle to three life terms of imprisonment and ordered his name to be entered into the National Register for Sex Offenders. He was also declared unfit to possess a firearm.

The provincial spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Natasha Ramkisson-Kara welcomed the sentencing and said it was committed to pursuing justice for the victims of crime.

“We commend the work done by the prosecution and the police,” Ramkisson-Kara said.

