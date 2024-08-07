Life sentence for dismissed KZN farm worker who killed his paraplegic boss

A farm worker has been jailed for killing his paraplegic boss. File Picture

A farm worker who killed his boss two weeks after he was dismissed has been jailed to life imprisonment.

Bongani Mkhwanazi, 27, and his co-accused Bokang Petrose Tasti, 26, were sentenced in the Ladysmith Regional Court this week to the murder of Neil McKay.

The 46-year-old farmer was brutally killed on his farm in Winterton in April 2021.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), McKay was paraplegic, following an attack prior to his murder.

“However, despite his disability, McKay continued to run his family farm with several permanent employees,” explained KZN NPA spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara.

She said Mkhwanazi was a former employee of McKay’s, who was dismissed two weeks before the incident.

“On the day of the incident, Mkhwanazi returned to the farm together with Tasti. They robbed McKay of cash, binoculars, a Bluetooth speaker and alcohol.

“They then bound his hands and strangled him.”

The NPA said the duo were arrested after police traced them at their homes.

DNA and cellphone evidence placed both men at the scene, the NPA said.

“Mkhwanazi further did a pointing out which was proven to be admissible and accepted by the court, while Tasti was found in possession of McKay’s stolen belongings.”

In a family impact statement, McKay’s family said following his death they had to sell the farm.

The men were sentenced to life imprisonment for murder and 15 years imprisonment for robbery.

The NPA said it welcomed the sentence and hoped it served as a deterrent to like-minded individuals.

IOL News