Justice served: Serial rapist handed five life terms of imprisonment

Granton Williams, 47, has been sentenced to five life terms for the rape of five women by the Gqeberha High Court in the Eastern Cape.

From 2017 to 2021, Williams lured and raped five women, ranging in age from 17 to 28-years-old.

He targeted women strolling alone and threatened them with a toy gun before raping them in remote areas near his Missionvale house.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said Williams was arrested in August of 2022 on allegations of copper theft in the Algoa Park precinct. He was later let go.

“After his arrest, a buccal sample was taken and later his DNA was positively linked to five unresolved rape cases. After this information was shared with the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences unit, the information was operationalised and they started with the manhunt for Williams,” Janse van Rensburg said.

Following an extended investigation and activation of informants, members apprehended the culprit in August of 2023 at an abandoned building in Missionvale.

In five cases, he stole two of his victims’ cellphones and clothing.

He stayed in detention until the case was resolved. Williams pleaded guilty to all 16 counts and was sentenced as follows:

Five life terms of imprisonment for five cases of rape.

Four counts of kidnapping with five years on each count.

Two counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances with 15 years for each.

Four counts of pointing an object which is likely to lead a person to believe it is a firearm with five years imprisonment for each count.

One count of theft with three years imprisonment.

All of the sentences from counts 1 through 16 will run concurrently with the life sentences.

Provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene has welcomed this outcome.

“Lengthy jail sentences such as this brings hope to all victims that justice prevails and that the cycle of violence against women and children can, and must be broken.

“The investigating officer D/WO Thabang Shillajoe is highly commended for ensuring that Granton Williams never sees the outside of a prison cell for as long as he lives,” she said.

