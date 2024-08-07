Gunman killed, police officer wounded in shoot-out at KwaZulu-Natal taxi rank

It is believed that police were on their way to detain a suspect wanted for three murders, when they encountered the armed man. Picture: Pexels

One person has been fatally wounded and a police officer injured following a shoot-out in KwaZulu-Natal.

It is believed the man was spotted with a firearm at a taxi rank in the Msinga area on Tuesday, while police were on their way to detain another suspect.

Explaining what transpired, KZN South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said a multidisciplinary team in the uMzinyathi District traced a murder suspect to the Msinga area.

“The team made a major breakthrough when they arrested the suspect for three murders he allegedly committed in KwaNqulu in Nquthu,” Netshiunda said.

“He was found in possession of a rifle, believed to have been the weapon used in the commission of the murders.”

Netshiunda said while police were on their way to detain the alleged murderer, they drove past the local taxi rank where they spotted an armed man.

“When the police approached him, the man started firing shots, injuring one police officer on the arm. Police returned fire and during the shootout, the suspect was fatally wounded,” he said.

“He was found in possession of a .38 special revolver whose serial number was erased. The firearms will be taken for ballistic testing to ascertain if they are linked to other crime scenes.”

The wounded police officer was taken to hospital for further medical care.

Netshiunda said the alleged murder suspect will appear in the Msinga Magistrate's Court soon.

IOL News