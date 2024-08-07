Groceries and computers stolen during break-in at IEC offices at Lebowakgomo, Limpopo

Police in Limpopo have launched a manhunt after groceries and equipment worth R77,000 were stolen during a burglary at IEC offices. File Picture

Groceries and several equipment including computers, and a laptop were stolen during a burglary at the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) offices in Limpopo.

Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, provincial police spokesperson in Limpopo said the SA Police Service (SAPS) at Lebowakgomo has launched a manhunt for the perpetrators following the burglary at the IEC offices.

“On Friday, August 2, at about 5pm, when an IEC employee knocked off, all was well. When he returned to work on Monday morning, he discovered that the office had been broken into,” said Ledwaba.

Police were called to the scene.

Equipment and groceries were stolen during a break-in at IEC offices in Lebowakgomo, Limpopo. File Picture: Se-Anne Rall/IOL

“In the office, two computers, one laptop, two voltex management devices, and groceries were stolen during the burglary. All stolen items are worth R77,000,” said Ledwaba.

A case of business burglary was opened for further investigation.

“Police are urging anyone who might have information on the burglary to contact detective commander, Lieutenant Colonel Mmapitsi Sekotlong at 082 565 8234, Crime Stop number 08600 10111, the nearest police station, or share information on My SAPS App.”

Police investigations are continuing.

Police have launched a manhunt after criminals broke into IEC offices in Limpopo. File Picture: SAPS

Last month, IOL reported that police in Limpopo had condemned a spate of burglaries and malicious damage to property targeting a number of schools in the province.

Valuable items were stolen from the schools during the break-ins, and one school’s premises was burnt during the crime.

One of the incidents happened at Blinkwater Gidela Secondary School.

“According to information, police were called to four scenes of crimes, after an unknown number of suspects broke into the school premises at Ximausa village’s Gidela Secondary School,” Ledwaba said at the time.

“According to (police) reports, the complainant was alerted by community members that the school was burning,” said Ledwaba.

Police said several school property including stationery, a photocopying machine, printer, furniture, soccer kits and school trophies were damaged during the inferno.

“The total value of damaged and stolen items is estimated at R341,700,” said Ledwaba.

IOL