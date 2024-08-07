Former Hawks member jailed for selling police uniform for R4,500

A former Cape Town policewoman, Esmeralda Bailey, has been sentenced to an effective 11 years in prison for selling a police uniform.

The sentence was handed down in the Bellville Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday.

Bailey, a former member of the Directorate of Priority Crimes Investigations (Hawks), was found guilty on charges of corruption, possession of drugs, four counts of obstructing the administration of justice, and the loss of a firearm.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) reported that Bailey was arrested following a sting operation in 2012.

“During the trial, Senior State Advocate Xolile Jonas led evidence that Cape Town-based Captain Jeftha received information that there was a person selling police uniforms, firearms, and ammunition,” said NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila.

“After receiving the information, police set up a trap and Constable Gelderblom was identified as the agent who would carry out the trap. He was given R4,500 to buy the goods as per the information received by Captain Jeftha.”

The NPA reported that, at the time of the arrest, Bailey and her friend Waleed Diedricks, who later became a state witness, lived in the same block of flats in Brooklyn, Cape Town.

The NPA said the court heard that Gelderblom met Diedricks and confirmed he could get him a uniform.

Diedricks asked Bailey if she could sell her uniform for R2,000 and she agreed.

Gelderblom had thereafter increased the offer to R4,500 if the accused would sell him a full police uniform and ammunition.

During the operation, Gelderbloem followed Diedricks and they entered Bailey’s flat.

The court heard that they left with a red bag that contained a police cap, reflector jacket, a pair of police socks, a police shirt, two sets of police trousers and a couple of different calibre of ammunition.

“Diedricks was arrested and he confessed to the crime and pointed out that he sold the uniform on Bailey’s behalf and she was arrested.”

During the arrest, the NPA said Bailey was found her in possession of tik, which led to her arrest for possession of drugs.

The police also seized various dockets in her house and she was found guilty of obstructing the administration of justice.

These dockets pertained to house robbery, hijacking and armed robbery.

In welcoming the sentence Western Cape Director of Public Prosecutions Advocate Nicolette Bell said: “Even though the wheels of justice turn slowly, impunity no longer prevails, and those with dirty hands know that now it is a matter of when will the dreaded knock on their door come”.

