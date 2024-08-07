Boy, 5, stabbed to death in Cape Town

The suspect is being detained at Bishop Lavis SAPS. File Picture

Police in Cape Town are investigating a case of murder after a child was murdered in Bishop Lavis on Wednesday morning.

The incident took place before 11am in Bishop Lavis on the Cape Flats.

The provincial police spokesperson, Captain Frederick van Wyk confirmed the incident.

“Bishop Lavis police are investigating a murder case following a stabbing incident on Wednesday, August 7, at about 10.40am at a premises in Sky Road, Bishop Lavis where a five-year-old boy sustained a fatal stab wound.

“According to reports, SAPS members attended to the complaint at the mentioned address where they were informed of a five-year-old boy who was stabbed with a knife. The members immediately followed up information that led them to a local hospital where the boy was transported to by a member of the public.

“At the hospital, they were shown the body with three stab wounds to the back. He was declared deceased at the hospital due to injuries sustained,” van Wyk said.

He confirmed a suspect has been arrested.

“A male in his forties, who is believed to be mentally challenged, was arrested by the police and taken to Bishop Lavis SAPS for detention.

“The investigation continues,” van Wyk said.

While details of the incident remain sketchy at this time, the community of Bishop Lavis have been gripped by this senseless killing.

The motive for the murder is not known at this stage.

According to reports, the boy was with his aunt at the time of the incident. However, she left him with the suspect and went to the shop just before the tragic incident took place. This is yet to be confirmed.

The Bishop Lavis Community Policing Forum (CPF) chairperson, Graham Lindhorst also confirmed the incident.

