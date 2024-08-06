‘Your reign of terror must end’: Premier Alan Winde’s warning to organised crime syndicates after eight suspects killed

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has welcomed police action in swiftly foiling an alleged cash-in-transit heist that left eight suspects dead.

The intelligence-driven operation took place on Monday in Town Two, Khayelitsha.

The team comprising of various units were following up on vital information about a possible cash-in-transit robbery.

Western Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said as the team approached the suspects, the would-be robbers started firing shots at police who retaliated.

“As a consequence, eight suspects were shot dead and five were arrested.

Potelwa said police seized seven AK 47 rifles, two R5 rifles, four other types of firearms, three improvised explosive chargers and numerous magazines filled with rounds of ammunition.

In commending the South African Police Services (SAPS), Winde said: “I am very grateful no police officers or innocent members of the public were harmed while conducting this operation.

“This is proof that when coordinated, intelligence, and evidence-based policing are implemented, violent crime can be prevented, and we can make inroads in our efforts to fight crime.”

Winde said he was deeply concerned about the calibre of weaponry the suspects were allegedly armed with.

“I shudder to think of the bloodshed that would have been caused had they been used in our communities.

“I implore the SAPS to prioritise its investigation to determine exactly where these weapons originated from. We must work closer together and do everything possible to take all illegal weapons off our streets to make our communities safer.”

He said this must serve as a warning to organised crime syndicates.

“Your reign of terror over innocent, law-abiding residents must end.”

Echoing similar sentiments was Western Cape MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safety, Anroux Marais, who said: “The arms and ammunition confiscated will no longer be used to terrorise our people. I trust that the suspects who were taken into custody will be able to provide further information which will assist detectives in their probe.”

