Transfer of 28s gang leader George ‘Geweld’ Thomas back to Western Cape prompts urgent DCS investigation

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has launched an investigation after it was revealed that George "Geweld" Thomas, a leader of the 28s prison gang, has been transferred to Helderstroom Prison.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the DCS said the probe follows an outcry from the community leaders over the risk that Thomas' presence poses to the Western Cape community.

"The Department of Correctional Services swiftly redirected the prisoner to an alternative maximum-security facility. The department will also urgently investigate the matter thoroughly to identify the reasons for the prisoner’s irregular movement," said DCS spokesperson, Singbakho Nxumalo.

On Tuesday, DCS Minister Pieter Groenewald met with community representatives from the Cape Crime Crisis Coalition to address concerns and discuss possible interventions to reduce the presence of criminal elements in communities plagued by gang-related violence.

“We will work with communities on an ongoing basis to improve the system and maximise the positive change it can bring to vulnerable communities,” he said.

According to the Weekend Argus, Thomas had been at the Embogweni Prison in Kokstad in KwaZulu-Natal.

The publication reported that Cape Crime Crisis Coalition expressed concern at how the prisoner, known as one of the country's "most dangerous criminals", was able to secure a transfer from KZN facility, known to be one of the most secure prisons.

In a statement seen by the Weekend Argus, CCCC's Llewellyn MacMaster said Thomas posed a threat in an already volatile gang war scenario. The CCCC added that Thomas has control over all the 28 gang members across the country.

