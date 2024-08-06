Premier Winde and MEC Marais praise SAPS for thwarting planned cash-in-transit robbery

The operation led to the arrest of five individuals and the seizure of improvised explosive chargers and 13 firearms, including seven AK47s and two R5 rifles. Picture: SAPS Twitter. File picture: SAPS Twitter

Premier Alan Winde and Western Cape MEC of Police Oversight and Community Safety Anroux Marais have expressed their commendation for the swift and effective action taken by South African Police Service (SAPS) members in a recent intelligence-driven operation in Khayelitsha.

The operation successfully thwarted a planned cash-in-transit robbery, highlighting the critical role of co-ordinated, intelligence-based policing in crime prevention.

Winde lauded the SAPS for their successful operation, emphasising the importance of such coordinated efforts in combating violent crime. “I am very grateful that no police officers or innocent members of the public were harmed during this operation,” Winde said.

He praised the effectiveness of intelligence and evidence-based policing in preventing crime and making strides in the fight against violence. However, he expressed deep concern over the high-calibre weaponry the suspects were allegedly armed with. “I shudder to think of the bloodshed that could have resulted from the use of these weapons in our communities,” he said.

Winde urged the SAPS to prioritise their investigation to trace the origins of these weapons, stressing the need to remove all illegal firearms from the streets to enhance community safety.

The operation led to the arrest of five individuals and the seizure of improvised explosive chargers and 13 firearms, including seven AK47s and two R5 rifles. Winde reiterated the importance of determining how the suspects obtained these weapons and declared, “Organised crime syndicates have been warned: your reign of terror over innocent, law-abiding residents must end.”

Marais also praised the operation, highlighting the impact of the confiscated arms and ammunition. “I commend the police on a well-planned and executed operation in Khayelitsha. The arms and ammunition confiscated will no longer be used to terrorise our people,” she stated.

Marais expressed confidence that the suspects in custody would provide valuable information to assist detectives in their ongoing investigation. She congratulated Western Cape SAPS Commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembisile Patekile and his team on their success, acknowledging their significant contribution to maintaining public safety.

This operation stands as a testament to the effectiveness of intelligence-driven policing and the commitment of local authorities to ensuring the safety and security of the community.

IOL