Police sergeant stationed at Riebeeck West in court for brutally assaulting his sister

A police sergeant stationed along the West Coast in the Western Cape is expected to apply for bail after he was formally charged in the Malmesbury Magistrate’s Court for assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH).

Sergeant Basil Nathan Williams, 38, stationed at the Riebeek West SAPS made a brief appearance in court on Monday, August 5.

Williams was arrested on Friday, August 2 after he assaulted a relative in Deon Adams Avenue in Riebeek West.

Provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Novela Potelwa confirmed the incident and said internal disciplinary action will be taken against the sergeant.

The vicious assault took place on Friday. Picture: Supplied

“The management of the SAPS in the Western Cape reiterates its commitment to deal with instances of gender-based violence in all its forms irrespective of who the perpetrator is,” Potwelwa said.

Western Cape Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile said police officials have to lead by example in this regard because crimes against women, children and other vulnerable groups continue to be a priority within the SAPS.

“It is disconcerting that the protectors of society are on the wrong side of the law at a time when our efforts to curb gender-based violence and femicide should be heightened,” Patekile said.

The executive director for the Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation, Billy Claasen, condemned the assault and attack in the strongest terms and said a minor was also allegedly hit in this attack.

“We call on the SAPS and NPA to oppose bail as this police officer is a danger for the community and society at large. We will also call on the District Commander of the West Coast to appoint a detective from a different station within the West Coast to investigate this case.

“This also happens right at the beginning of Women's Month, and it is clear that his officer has no respect for women or the rule of law.

“Crime affects us all, and we need to take hands in the fight against crime. We need to stand together to make our communities safer and a better place to live in.

“Police officers are there to safeguard our communities, and this officer has overstepped the line. He was supposed to serve and protect and not to serve and attack,” Claasen said.

He added that communities need to claim back their areas from criminals, however, as a police officer perpetrating crimes, this does not help the cause.

The case against Williams has been postponed until August 16 for a bail application where the state will oppose his release.

