Police are still searching for Gqeberha woman kidnapped in front of her husband

Rajathi Gnanaraj is still missing after being snatched from her car. Picture: Supplied

Police are still searching for Rajathi Gnanaraj who was kidnapped in Gqeberha on August 2.

The 41-year-old was kidnapped outside her workplace in Deal Party on Friday at around 6pm.

On Tuesday morning, the South African Police Service (SAPS) confirmed that Gnanaraj was still missing.

Following the brazen kidnapping, Eastern Cape police spokesperson, Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said it is alleged Gnanaraj and her husband were in their vehicle in Old Grahamstown Road when gunmen approached their car.

“Approximately seven armed suspects approached their vehicle, and when the victim refused to open her door, the suspects smashed the window.

“The suspects pulled the victim from her vehicle into a silver Toyota Corolla and drove off in the direction of New Brighton.”

Police said thereafter, the suspects got into a red Haval and drove off.

“The husband was left behind in his vehicle.”

Van Rensburg said the motive for the kidnapping is unclear at this stage.

The Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as Hawks) said the investigation was still with the SAPS.

The Hawks would usually take over if there is a ransom demand made.

Last week, police rescued a foreign national after his brother paid a R350,000 ransom.

The victim was kidnapped in Qonce (King William’s Town) on Saturday, July 27.

According to Eastern Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa, members attached to East London Detectives K9 unit received information that led them to a house in Mooiplaas, just outside East London.

“The information led police officers to a house of a taxi owner in Palana location.”

“When police approached the house and entered, the victim was found in the house unharmed.”

Police said following the kidnapping, a ransom of R350,000 was demanded and paid by the victim's brother.

The brother is now missing.

IOL News