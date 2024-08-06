Pastor Mboro’s church razed to the ground after panga attack at Katlehong school, cops arrest fifth suspect

Investigations are under way after learners set alight Pastor Mboro's Incredible Happenings Church on Tuesday. Picture: Supplied

Investigations are under way after learners and disgruntled residents set alight Pastor Mboro's Incredible Happenings Church on Tuesday.

This comes after Mboro and two others entered the Matshidiso Primary School in Katlehong on Monday and forcefully removed two children. Gauteng police commissioner, Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni said so far five people have been arrested on charges relating to intimidation and violence.

It is believed that Mboro, real name Paseka Motsoeneng entered the school armed with a machete.

The Department of Education in Gauteng said there had been a conflict between two families over the custody of the boy learners enrolled at the school, in Grade RR and Grade 2, came to a head on Monday.

It is said that the mother of the children passed away in April this year, leading to a dispute between the paternal and maternal sides of the family.

Gauteng police spokesperson, Colonel Noxolo Kweza, confirmed that the four are expected to appear in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court soon and it is understood that the fifth person will join them.

“They are facing a variety of charges including assault, handling a firearm recklessly that could endanger lives and property, rendering security services while not registered, malicious damage to property and intimidation,” she said.

Kweza said the replica firearm and the pangas have since been confiscated. One of the suspects was arrested for assaulting the Station Commander at Katlehong North police station.

IOL News