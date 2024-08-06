Man who threw his son to the ground sentenced

The child was only one-years-old when his father threw him to the ground, knocking him unconscious. File Photo

A Northern Cape man has been sentenced in the Kimberley Magistrate’s Court for assaulting his son.

The 30-year-old man, who is not named to protect his son who is a minor, was found guilty of assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Sergio Kock said police will continue to advocate for the rights of women and children and this is evident in the sentences secured by its detectives.

“On September 28, 2023, at approximately 11.30pm, the grandmother had the baby on her back when an altercation broke out between her and the father of the child. He grabbed the baby from her back and threw the child on the ground. When paramedics and police arrived, the baby boy was unconscious and admitted to the hospital for medical attention, and the father was arrested,” Kock said.

After court proceedings, the father was subsequently sentenced to six years imprisonment, three years of which has been suspended for five years on condition that he is not found guilty of assault GBH during the time of his suspension.

The court also declared him unfit to possess a firearm.

Kock said police management welcomed the six-year sentence handed down by the court.

“The investigating officer, Detective Constable Shawn Boer of the Kimberley Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit, led the investigation that resulted in the conviction and sentence.

“This [sentencing] is a clear indication that crimes committed against children will not be tolerated, and detectives will continue to ensure that perpetrators are brought to justice,” Kock said.

