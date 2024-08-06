Kabokweni Tragedy: Man allegedly kills wife, then turns the gun on himself

SAPS acting provincial commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi has called for urgent intervention after the violent deaths on Tuesday, August 6, in Kabokweni, near White River, where a man allegedly killed his wife and then turned the gun on himself.

Mkhwanazi expressed deep sorrow over the event, highlighting the urgent need for awareness and prevention of domestic violence.

“We are deeply saddened by the report of this tragic incident,” Mkhwanazi said.

The deaths coincide with a Gender-Based Violence incident that had previously occurred during the Women’s Month Celebration.

Initial reports indicated that a man fatally shot his wife before committing suicide.

Police and Emergency Services were dispatched to the scene, and it appeared that both individuals died in the incident.

Mkhwanazi emphasised the critical need for awareness, prevention, and support to combat such violence. “Today's tragedy is a stark reminder of the urgent need for awareness, prevention, and support for those impacted by such violence," he said.

To address the challenges of gender-based violence, the SAPS in Mpumalanga has organised a prayer day on Wednesday in Ermelo. The event aims to show solidarity and pray against the ongoing scourge.

General Mkhwanazi extended condolences to the affected families. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones affected by this heartbreaking incident.

“Domestic violence is an issue that affects individuals and communities globally, and we urge anyone who may be experiencing or aware of domestic violence to seek help.

“There are numerous resources and support systems available, including our Crime Stop number 08600 10111 and Victim Friendly Facilities in our Police Stations across the province, that can provide assistance and guidance," he concluded.

IOL