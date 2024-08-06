Government vehicle stolen in Nyanga recovered in Paarl

The stolen Ford Hilux and motorcyle have been seized. Photo: SAPS

A 42-year-old man is expected to appear in court soon, after he was found in possession of a stolen state vehicle in Paarl in the Western Cape.

The suspect was arrested by members of the SAPS’ Flying Squad.

The provincial police spokesperson, Captain Frederick van Wyk said the vigilance of the officers led them to more than they bargained for.

“Members attached to the Rural Flying Squad in Paarl were busy with vehicle checkpoints (VCPs) when they spotted a white Toyota Hilux double cab with a motorbike without registration a number.

“The members stopped the vehicle and did a thorough inspection, and upon checking the vehicle identification number, they discovered that the vehicle was reported stolen in Nyanga on Friday, August 2, 2024. It was later discovered that it was a government vehicle. The members also inspected the motorbike and discovered that the motorbike was positively stolen in Durbanville in July 2024,” Van Wyk said.

The suspect was immediately arrested for the possession of stolen property and detained at the Paarl police station.

In a separate incident, three suspects were arrested in Bellville.

Van Wyk said members attached to the Maitland Flying Squad responded to information about a vehicle suspected to have been used in a business robbery.

“The members pulled the vehicle over with the assistance of a local security company. They then proceeded with a search and found a 9mm pistol without a serial number.

“Three suspects, aged between 25 and 34, were arrested and detained at Bellville SAPS for the possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition,” Van Wyk said.

The suspects will appear in the Paarl and Bellville Magistrate’s Court, respectively, once they have been charged.

[email protected]

IOL