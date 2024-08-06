Former police union boss found dead in Mpumalanga

Mpumalanga police are investigating the murder of former police union executive member, Nkosinathi Theledi. Picture: GEMS/Facebook

Mpumalanga police are investigating the murder of former police union executive member, Nkosinathi Theledi.

Theledi's bruised body was found in his car, in the province's Mbombela area, five days ago.

He is a former executive member of the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru).

Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli, said Theledi left his house in Gauteng on July 31.

"He was on his way to Standerton. Concerned family members attempted to contact him but were unsuccessful in their efforts. Subsequently, he was reported missing at Norkem Park, in the Gauteng province.

"The family sought assistance from a car tracker service provider, which led to the location of the victim's vehicle in Sundra," Mdhluli said.

He said Theledi's two cellphones, watch and shoes were stolen.

Mdhluli said of particular interest to investigators is the apparent cleaning of the vehicle, the motive for which remains unknown at this time.

"No suspects have been apprehended yet, and the police are appealing to the public for any information that may aid in the investigation. Detective Warrant Officer Eddie Rapakgadi can be reached at 082 499 3149. Alternatively members of the public can call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111. Information can also be submitted via MY SAPS APP, with all details treated confidentially and informants having the option to remain anonymous," he added.

Acting provincial commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi, has expressed deep concern over Theledi's tragic death, and said a dedicated team of investigators were pursuing leads.

"We strongly condemn this incident and are committed to leaving no stone unturned in our pursuit of justice," Mkhwanazi said.

Theledi was also a former chairperson of the board of GEMS, the government staff medical aid.

"We extend our deepest condolences to Mr Theledi's family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. His absence is deeply felt, but his spirit and contributions will continue to inspire us," GEMS shared in a statement.

IOL News