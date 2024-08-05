Well-known pastor threatens teachers with a panga while forcibly removing two boys from school

A charismatic pastor was caught on camera threatening teachers with a machete and forcefully taking two pupils from Matshidiso Primary School in Katlehong. Picture: Screenshot

A charismatic pastor was caught on camera threatening teachers with a machete and forcefully taking two pupils from Matshidiso Primary School in Katlehong.

In a video circulating on various social media platforms, the pastor was accompanied by two other men. One of the men grabbed the children while the pastor violently waved his machete at the teachers, and another man was armed with a rifle.

In a statement released by the Gauteng Department of Education, spokesperson Steven Mabona said a preliminary report revealed that the two boys were taken as a result of a conflict between two families over their custody.

The boys are siblings: one is in Grade RR and the other is in Grade 2.

“It is said that the mother of the children passed away in April this year, leading to a dispute between the paternal and maternal sides of the family,’’ said Mabona.

Mabona said that on Monday, the children’s father met with the principal in the morning. Later in the day, the children’s maternal grandmother, who is their guardian, also met with the principal to inform him about a conflict that arose during a meeting held over the past weekend.

The meeting was held at the house of the paternal grandfather, the famous pastor.

“The incident unfolded on Monday afternoon after school when the father of the children came to fetch them accompanied by two men, one of them being the pastor - who was armed with two pangas while the other carried an assault rifle.

“Teachers acting on the alleged instructions from the grandmother, tried to prevent the father from leaving the school premises with the children. In response, the pastor brandished a panga threateningly at the teachers, allowing the father to leave with the children,” said Mabona.

Mabona said the principal and the School Governing Body (SGB), reported the matter to the police.

“The Child Protection Unit is set to mediate the situation. Psycho-social support will be deployed for the affected teachers and learners to help them cope with the trauma resulting from this incident,” he said.

Meanwhile, Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane said the safety and well-being of learners and educators are of utmost priority.

“Such acts of violence and intimidation not only undermine the foundation of our education system, but also have the potential to traumatise the entire school community, particularly given that this incident occurred in a primary school in full view of young children and their teachers.

“The Department is committed to ensuring that justice is served in this matter. We will not tolerate any acts of violence or intimidation and will take all necessary measures to protect our learners and educators,” said Chiloane.

IOL reached out to police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili for comment, but she had not responded by the time the story was published.

[email protected]

IOL News