Uncle on the run after girl, 9, allegedly raped

Police in Limpopo launched a manhunt after a nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her uncle in the Waterberg District on Friday, August 2.

Unusual stains on the girl’s clothing led to the unveiling of what happened.

The provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the search for the suspect remains ongoing.

“According to reports, the victim's mother became suspicious after noticing unusual stains on her child's clothes while washing them. When she asked the victim, she came clean and said her uncle had raped her. The incident was reported to the police, and the police are busy with the investigations, the suspect is still at large.

“Police have launched a search for the known suspect. Police investigations are continuing,” Ledwaba said.

In a separate incident in the Northern Cape, a 40-year-old father from Paballelo was sentenced in the Upington Regional Court to 25 years imprisonment for raping his daughter.

The incident took place on New Year’s Day, 2024, at about 3am when the 15-year-old girl was sitting with her friend at their home.

Police said the teenager was called by her father who sent her friend away. He started touching his daughter inappropriately and threatened her with a knife when she resisted, then raped her. Afterwards, he threatened her with death if she told anyone about the incident.

The incident was reported to the police and the father was subsequently arrested on January 2, 2024.

The court found the rapist guilty on the charge of rape.

Police management in the Northern Cape welcomed the sentencing and commended the investigating officer, Sergeant Josef van Wyk from the Upington Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit for a sterling investigation.

