Suspect expected in court for raping 101-year-old granny

A 27-year-old man is expected to apply for bail in the Zaaiplaas Periodical Court on Thursday after he allegedly raped a 101-year-old woman in Limpopo.

The elderly woman was raped in the Zaaiplaas policing area in Sekhukhune on July 27.

The provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said a manhunt was immediately launched for the suspect who lives in the same neighbourhood.

“The incident allegedly took place at Zaaplaas new stands at about 5am. Reports indicate that the 101-year-old victim was asleep when she was awakened by the suspect who tried to strangle her before he raped her. The suspect, who broke the window to gain entry, fled the scene after the incident.

“Police were notified, and a manhunt ensued. The suspect was identified and arrested at his home shortly after the incident,” Ledwaba said.

He faces charges of rape and housebreaking.

The Limpopo police commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has strongly condemned the rape of an elderly woman.

“This despicable act of violence against a vulnerable member of our community is met with the full force of our commitment to justice. The rape of an elderly woman is not just a crime against an individual, but a deeply disturbing assault on our society’s values and sense of safety,” Hadebe said.

In a separate incident, a manhunt has been launched by Vuwani police, following the death of a 28-year-old man in Hamangilasi Mabangani village in the early hours of Saturday, August 3.

“Police and emergency medical services were called to the scene at approximately 4am, where the victim was found lying on the street next to his residence with severe stab wounds. He was certified dead at the scene.

“The investigating team is actively working to identify and apprehend the suspects involved in this violent crime,” Ledwaba said.

Police urge anyone with information related to this incident to come forward and contact Detective Sergeant Ndidzulafhi Mulaudzi at 076 939 9199 or Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or use MySAPSApp.

[email protected]

IOL