Manhunt launched after woman killed, brother injured in Free State hit-and-run incident

A 53-year-old woman was killed and her 64-year-old brother injured in a hit-and-run incident involving a white Corsa utility bakkie in the early hours of Saturday, August 3. The South African Police Service (SAPS) has launched a manhunt for the suspect and the vehicle.

The victim was at her home in Selosesha, in Free State, when she received a call from her boyfriend around 2am. Alarmed, she asked her brother to accompany her to the local police station for assistance.

As they walked along Ditauyane Street at 2.30am, a white Opel Corsa utility bakkie approached at high speed, allegedly striking the 64-year-old brother. The driver allegedly reversed the vehicle, hitting the 53-year-old woman again before speeding away.

“A police vehicle on patrol came across the scene shortly after the incident,” Detective Sergeant Mahlomola Salemane said.

“Emergency medical personnel were summoned immediately. Unfortunately, the woman died due to her injuries at the hospital, while her brother remains hospitalised.”

The police have opened cases of murder and attempted murder and are actively seeking any information on the whereabouts of the suspect and the vehicle involved.

“We urge anyone with information to come forward. Any detail, no matter how small, could be crucial in our investigation,” Salemane said in an appeal to the public.

The incident has shocked the Selosesha community, highlighting the need for increased safety measures and vigilance.

IOL