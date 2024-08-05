KZN police fatally wound robbery suspect, launch manhunt for accomplices

A robbery suspect has been killed following a shoot-out with police in KwaZulu-Natal. pic on file

KwaZulu-Natal police have shot dead a robbery suspect in Esikhaleni, in the King Cetshwayo District Municipality on Sunday night.

It is believed police were responding to reports of a robbery in the Ndindima area.

"Police traced the suspects and four suspects were cornered at Ncombo area. At the sight of police blue lights, the suspects opened fire towards the police, triggering a response from the men of law," said KZN police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda.

He said one suspect was fatally wounded while three others fled into nearby bushes.

"A search for them is still under way. The deceased suspect was found in possession of a .38 special revolver firearm with five rounds of ammunition," he said.

No police officers were wounded.

Last week, three suspected hijackers were killed in a shoot-out with police.

"The suspects had just hijacked a woman of her vehicle at R Section in uMlazi, and police responded swiftly. A high speed chase ensued and at T Section, the suspects opened fire towards the police and in self-defence, a shootout ensued," Netshiunda said.

The recent spate of police shootings has become a point of concern for chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, Ian Cameron.

"While we accept that the police are entitled to use reasonable force, as per section 49 of the Criminal Procedure Act, we are of the view that strong checks and balances provided for by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) can allay concerns of extra-judicial killings. It is on this basis that we argued strongly for an increase in the Ipid budget when we considered the budget and will continue to advocate for more resources when the adjustment appropriation is considered," he said.

Cameron said that despite this, police work in a dangerous environment that often necessitates the use of force.

"In this context, police should be enabled to use reasonable force necessary in self-defence. The legislated checks and balances should be a counterbalance to the concerns raised by many," he added.

He said police protection should also be a focal point, in light of the increase of suspects shooting at police.

"As people raise concerns, they must also consider the greater threat to police officers. More than 39 police officers were killed in the line of duty in the last financial year," Cameron said.

He said some concerns can be averted by better communication by both police and Ipid.

"Inadequate information feeds into the frenzy that SAPS is disproportionately using force. The SAPS and Ipid must strive to provide substantial information, especially after investigations, to allay any public perception and to ensure accountability," Cameron said.

To this end, he said the adoption of body cameras will lead to greater accountability and provide evidence of attacks on officers.

Cameron urged the police to continue efforts to defeat the scourge of crime in communities and to use reasonable force when circumstances require it.

"Police officers must protect themselves when there is need; there should not be a question about that," Cameron said.

