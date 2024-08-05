‘I want him denied bail’: Mother of Diepsloot girl, 7, allegedly raped by Ethiopian man in his shop

Residents of Diepsloot want an Ethiopian man, 34, who allegedly raped a seven-year-old girl in his tuckshop to be denied bail. Picture: Simon Majadibodu / IOL

A Diepsloot mother of a seven-year-old girl who was allegedly raped by a 34-year-old Ethiopian man in his tuckshop says he must be denied bail.

The man appeared before the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on August 2, for the charges of allegedly raping the young girl inside his shop.

Magistrate Hleziphi Mkhasibe postponed the case to Tuesday, August 6, for a formal bail application.

The man is accused of enticing the young girl in with snacks and giving her 10-year-old older brother R5, instructing him to close his eyes, while he led the young girl inside his shop and raped her.

Commenting on the postponement of the case, the young girl's mother expressed that she desperately wants the court to deny him bail.

“I want him denied bail because what he did to my daughter has left her in pain and fear. She’s no longer free or safe, and she is afraid to go outside and play with her friends,” she said.

She said the young girl has become the target of ridicule at school, with other learners mocking her, which has made her unwilling to go to school anymore.

“This week, she only went to school for two days. Today was the second day, and I had to force her, but on other days, she refused out of fear because learners kept asking about what happened.”

Last week IOL News reported that the girl’s brother was being followed by an unknown car, carrying two Ethiopian men who tried to coax him into the getting into the car, but he managed to escape.

The mother said the boy also no longer wants to go outside and play with his peers after the incident in which he was nearly kidnapped.

“My children are no longer safe, and this deeply troubles me. We now accompany them to school every day because they are afraid something might happen. We have lost faith in the police, as they are failing to protect us.”

She said they now sleep in different places out of fear of an attack and something happening to them.

Resident Anele Sangweni, who attended the court appearance to support the family, expressed her wish for the man to be denied bail, citing concerns of safety for their children.

“Although I am frustrated with the frequent postponements, I am relieved that he’s still in custody. I just hope he is denied bail, as our children will not be safe if he is released.”

With the arrival of Women’s Month, Sangweni said she sees no reason to celebrate while the country continues to grapple with high rates of sexual assault against women and children.

