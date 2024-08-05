EFF councillor Moshe Mphahlele killed in Johannesburg

EFF Johannesburg regional leader Moshe Mphahlele was shot dead in Gauteng at the weekend. Picture: X

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) regional leader in Gauteng, Moshe Mphahlele, has been killed in Bramley in Johannesburg.

It is alleged that he was fatally wounded while police were trying to disperse a crowd who were illegally occupying flats in Bramley.

Mphahlele is also a ward councillor in Alexandra.

According to the Alexander Reporter, Mphahlele was rushed to Masakhane Clinic.

In a post on social media, the EFF in Gauteng said it is deeply saddened by the tragic death of its regional deputy secretary.

Picture: X

The EFF in Gauteng is deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Regional Deputy Secretary of the EFF Johannesburg Region, Fighter Moshe Mphahlele. pic.twitter.com/tKo3fnJbip — EFF Gauteng (@EFFGautengProv) August 5, 2024

Speaking to IOL, Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson, Xolani Fihla, said the matter is currently under investigation by the South African Police Service (SAPS) and JMPD.

“We are unable to comment while we ascertain the details of the incident to avoid any actions that could jeopardise the integrity of the case,” Fihla added.

This is a developing story.

IOL News