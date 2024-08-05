City of Cape Town urges public to help capture attacker after off-duty officer shot in Gugulethu

Councillor JP Smith condemns the recent shooting of an off-duty officer in Gugulethu, urging the public to provide any information that may assist in the investigation. Picture: Jason Boud

The City of Cape Town has offered a reward for any information that will lead to the arrest of suspects in the shooting of an off-duty law enforcement officer outside his home in Gugulethu, Cape Town, on Sunday night, the City’s Mayoral Committee Member (MMC) for Safety and Security, has said.

The MMC, Councillor JP Smith, is urging the public to come forward with any information about the attack after the officer was critically injured in what appears to be an attempted hijacking.

The incident occurred around 7pm when multiple shots were fired at the 40-year-old officer outside his home. He sustained two gunshot wounds and was rushed to a local hospital, where he is currently in a stable condition.

Smith has condemned the attack, highlighting its disturbing timing just after the City’s annual Remembrance Service and nearly a year since the loss of another officer.

“This callous attack cannot be condoned. It comes just a week after our annual Remembrance Service, and almost a year to the day that we lost another law enforcement officer. The City will support the South African Police Service (SAPS) in their investigation to ensure that those responsible are brought to book.

“I also want to encourage anyone in the community who knows anything about this incident and the identities of those involved, to please report it to the City’s dedicated tip-off line,” he said.

The shooting highlights ongoing security challenges for law enforcement in Cape Town. Recent enforcement operations have led to 230 arrests and the issuance of 55,600 fines. Significant actions on August 4 include major drug seizures and numerous traffic violations.

The Public Emergency Communication Centre has reported 1,521 incidents over the weekend, including cases of assault, domestic violence, and traffic accidents, further highlighting the persistent challenges law enforcement faces in maintaining safety and order in the city.

Anyone with information on the shooting of the officer from Gugulethu can contact the SAPS at 0800 110077.

