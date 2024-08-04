Human trafficking ring bust: 90 Ethiopian nationals rescued in Sunnydale Ridge, Johannesburg

Undocumented nationals were found locked up, confined and packed into rooms. Picture: SAPS

Police have rescued 90 people believed to be part of a human trafficking.

The South African Police Service(SAPS) Special Task Force (STF) unit said the undocumented nationals were allegedly kept against their will.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the victims were living under inhumane conditions in Sunnydale Ridge, Johannesburg.

“A multidisciplinary team led by the STF were tracing a victim of kidnapping for ransom when they they also made the discovery of the undocumented nationals who were found locked up, confined and packed into rooms.

“Investigations are underway as to how these nationals were trafficked into SA.”

She said amongst the Ethiopian nationals was the kidnapped victim who was also rescued.

“The victim was kidnapped in Benoni on Tuesday afternoon, where after his kidnappers immediately started demanding hundreds of thousands of Rands of ransom money from his family.”

Police said the Ethiopian nationals were all taken to hospital for medical care.

“Two alleged human traffickers and kidnappers who were found on the property have been arrested.

“They are likely to face charges of kidnapping and human trafficking and are expected to appear before the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court soon.”

The case has been handed over to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations (known as the Hawks) for further investigations.

