Western Cape police detain ten suspects in crackdown on violent crime

Western Cape police have detained ten suspects over the weekend in connection with extortion and possession of prohibited firearms.

On Saturday, July 20, Wynberg police officers conducted a routine stop-and-search operation. They spotted a suspicious individual who fled upon their approach.

The chase ended in Broad Road, where the suspect was apprehended. A search revealed a 9mm pistol and ammunition, leading to the man’s arrest on charges of possessing a prohibited firearm and ammunition.

In a separate incident, the Provincial Counterfeit and Illicit Goods Task Team executed an integrated operation in Strand on Sunday.

The operation aimed to tackle extortion, a high-priority crime for the South African Police Service (SAPS) in the Western Cape. Due to the thorough investigation by experienced detectives, eight suspects were detained for questioning on charges of extortion.

At the same time, members of the Public Order Police acted on a tip-off about a person with a firearm. As their patrol vehicle entered Qumbu Road, officers saw a man matching the description.

A thorough search found a 9mm pistol and ammunition, leading to the arrest of the 35-year-old man on charges of possessing a prohibited firearm and ammunition.

Once charged, the suspects are set to appear in Wynberg, Strand, and Athlone Magistrate’s Courts to respond to the charges.

IOL