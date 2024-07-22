VW Polo driver, 21, arrested in Joburg for clocking 175km/h in 120km/h zone

An intensive operation by the Joburg Metro Police Department, clamping down on speeding, has resulted in the arrest of 52 motorists. File Picture: Supplied / JMPD

At least 52 motorists have been arrested by the High-Speed Unit of the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) for excessive speeding.

JMPD spokesperson Superintendent Xolani Fihla said operations were conducted across the city from Friday until Sunday.

“The highest speed recorded was an astonishing 175km/h in a 120km/h zone. This was committed by a 21-year-old male driver of a blue Volkswagen Polo,” said Fihla.

“The JMPD takes these incidents very seriously and wishes to emphasize the dangers of excessive speeding.”

Fihla said that speeding not only endangers the lives of the drivers and their passengers but also endangers other road users, including pedestrians and other motorists.

JMPD spokesperson Superintendent Xolani Fihla. Picture: JMPD

“As the JMPD, our commitment to road safety is unwavering. We will continue to adopt a zero-tolerance approach to speed and other reckless driving behaviours that put our communities at risk,” Fihla said.

“We urge all motorists to respect the speed limits and drive responsibly to ensure a safe and enjoyable journey for all.”

The 52 arrested motorists were taken into custody at various police stations across the city, and will face charges related to reckless driving and excessive speeding.

“The JMPD encourages all road users to report any instances of speeding or reckless driving to the authorities,” said Fihla.

JMPD vehicles. File Picture: Supplied

Last week, IOL reported that a 40-year-old driver was arrested in Mpumalanga for excessive speeding, after he clocked 199 kilometres per hour in a 100km/h zone.

The Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety, security and Liaison’s Traffic Intervention Unit (TIU) arrested the man on Tuesday.

“The offender, who was driving a black Volkswagen Golf 5, was arrested on the N4 Schoemanskloof Road at about 5pm. He was driving at 199 km/h on a 100 km/h zone,” said Moeti Mmusi, spokesperson for the Mpumalanga traffic authorities.

The 40-year-old man, driving a black Volkswagen Golf 5, was arrested for speeding in Mpumalanga last week. Picture: Supplied

The driver was taken to Ngodwana police station, and was charged with reckless and negligent driving. The police released the motorist on bail.

IOL