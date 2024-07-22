Two suspects arrested after missing 30-year-old woman found buried in used grave

Disebo Portia Mosupa was found dead on July 19 after she was reported missing on July 15, 2024. Picture: Disebo Mosupa /Facebook

Two men have been arrested after the body of a 30-year-old woman who was reported missing on July 15, was found in a used grave in Thabong Cemetery in the Free State.

Disebo Portia Mosupa was found on July 19 after she was reported missing on July 15, 2024. Mosupa worked as an acting youth development officer at Matjhabeng Local Municipality in Welkom.

Provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Motantsi Makhele, said a 37-year-old suspect was arrested the same day they found Mosupa.

“His arrest comes after the body of Disebo was exhumed by forensic investigators after it was discovered in a used grave at the Welkom cemetery,” Makhele said.

Makhele added that the suspect appeared in Welkom Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The second suspect, a 42-year-old man, was arrested on Sunday.

“An intelligence led information took Bloemfontein Tactical Response Team and Mangaung Detectives to a house in Phase four, Bloemfontein where the 42-year-old suspect was found and arrested,” he said.

He said the second suspect was also expected to appear in the Welkom Magistrate’s Court.

Early this month, a 46-year-old Mpumalanga woman who was kidnapped in front of her three children was found days later dumped in a graveyard with multiple injuries and a rope around her neck.

Provincial police spokesperson, Captain Magonseni Nkosi, said the woman was kidnapped in the early hours of July 7 at Mphatseni, Masoyi outside Hazyview.

Nkosi said the woman was found on July 11 just after 8am at Kamajika new cemetery.

“According to information, the victim was kidnapped by three armed suspects in front of her three children at home. All suspects’ faces were covered during the time of the incident.

“On further investigation, it was established that the body is that of a woman who was kidnapped after she was positively identified by her family members,” Nkosi said.

