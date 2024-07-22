Two men found guilty of killing EFF councillor Koketso Mojatau during hijacking

The South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg found two men guilty of the murder of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) councillor Koketso Mojatau. Picture: Twitter/EFF

The South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg found two men guilty of the murder of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) councillor Koketso Mojatau.

Mojatau, 42, and his friend, Siboniso Sokhele, were victims of hijacking in April 2023.

The hijacking occurred in Phumula and the vehicle was later found abandoned at Nguni Hostel in Vosloorus.

Two men, Simon Mahuse, 28, and his co-accused Frans Ntshumayelo, 29, have been found guilty of two counts murder, three counts of attempted murder, four counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances, and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Phindi Mjonondwane said the duo was arrested after members of the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) received a tip-off from members of the community.

The tip-off led the EMPD to an address in Phumula.

Upon arrival at the address, the police received further information about members of the family who were on a robbing spree and certain suspicious items were found at the house.

“The police called for backup in anticipation of the group coming back. Later in the evening four suspects approached the house and were confronted by the police and a shootout ensued.

“One suspect managed to flee, and one was fatally wounded and the two remaining suspects were apprehended,” said Mjonondwane.

Mjonondwane added during the arrest, police found firearms and other personal items belonging to Mojatau.

She said evidence presented in court showed that the criminals targeted unsuspecting victims, using firearms to rob and murder them.

“The court heard how the accused accosted their victims at gunpoint, stealing their vehicles, cellphones and other personal belongings. In one instance, one complainant fought back, firing several shots at the accused, but was tragically shot and robbed of her firearm,” she said.

Mjonondwane said the men pleaded not guilty, however, the State presented overwhelming evidence that proved their guilt beyond any reasonable doubt.

“The state relied on fingerprint evidence, items found in the car, timeline in between the events and the modus operandi,” she said.

Mjonondwane said they will be sentenced on September 25.

